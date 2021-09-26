Miss Jamaica finals rescheduled to Oct 9

Dahlia Harris, co-franchise holder of the Miss Jamaica World (MJW) beauty pageant, says the grand coronation scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled to October 9.

She cited the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as the reason.

“As the measures change, people also have to shift and change their plans. Initially, the show was scheduled for Sunday, September 26, and then we tried to shift it to Saturday — the 25th ­— but the time frame was short to put the necessary things in place in terms of permit and approvals. We would never want to do the Miss Jamaica World competition and be in breach of any of the Government's regulations. So, we thought it best to postpone until a later date,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Currently, public gatherings are limited to 10, while Sundays are designated as no-movement days.

Harris added that the pageant coronation, which was initially slated for the Little Theatre in St Andrew, will now be held at the Courtleigh Auditorium without a live audience.

“We will, instead, be broadcasting on RE-TV, delayed on Television Jamaica ( TVJ). All of that information we will get out to the public as soon as we can so everyone can watch and participate,” she said.

Jamaica's representative to the 2019 Miss World pageant, Toni-Ann Singh, was crowned Miss World in December 2019. She is still the reigning title holder of both Miss Jamaica World and Miss World.

Despite the lack of a live audience, Harris said the franchise is anticipating the presence of the current Miss World at the coronation.

“Despite the changes and the pandemic, and everything that has gone on, we are still happy to have the presence of Toni-Ann Singh…When Toni-Ann won Miss World, just how much it ignited Jamaica. Can you imagine being crowned by Miss World? It's going to be awesome knowing that she's going to be here as we launch our recognition of Miss World 70,” Harris added.

The 15 finalists this year are: Khalia Hall – Miss General Foods Supermarket, Shinell Mills – Miss TM Ross Beauty, Mazika McDermott – Miss Knutsford Express, Jahvel Byfield – Miss Len's Catering, Melessa Vassal – Miss RETV, Shaedance Facey – Miss Interlinc Communications, Pickqueena Burrell – Miss PA Benjamins, Chantelle Bieisay – Miss Jamaica Pegasus, Kerrion Erskine – Miss The Mushroom, Justine Graham – Miss Jamaica Observer, Brithney Clarke – Miss Nationwide News Network, Dominique Shorter – Miss Fontana Pharmacy, Mauritian O'Sullivan – Miss Island Bridges, Toni-Ann Lalor – Miss Whitter Village, and Jamelia Rookwood – Miss LP Azar.