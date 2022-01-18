MitchDiSinga bashes domestic violence

SINGJAY MitchDiSinga hopes that his latest track Please Believe will help to quell the record number of domestic violence cases in Jamaica.

“The song speaks of a toxic relationship gone on the path of no return (death) for both persons involved, after not wanting to let go of the other. Domestic violence is a serious issue and needs to be addressed, which is why I decided to pen this song. Loving someone means you respect and care for each — even if it means letting go,” the entertainer, whose given name is Roger Michell, said.

He further called on other artistes to add their voice to the discussion.

“They [the artistes] can make a difference by setting a good example in their surroundings,” the singjay told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by 10 Outta 10 Productions, the track was released on December 3.

According to The Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century (PARIS21), one in every four women in Jamaica has been physically abused by a male partner. This information was released in June 2021.

Meanwhile, MitchDiSinga, who is a former member of the once-popular group ARP, has been working closely with the 10 Outta 10 label for years. He has lent his soulful voice to quite a few hits as a member of the trio but is very focused now on building a name for himself as a solo artiste.

“I have been working with the label from I was a member of one of the best Jamaican groups, ARP. We made some hits working together back then, like Storm alongside Beenie Man, Wickedest Ride alongside Ricky General, and Give Me The Key just to name a few,” MitchDiSinga said.

MitchDiSinga hopes that Please Believe will be impactful nationally.

“I want this song to reach as many ears as possible because it is a very good song, and more than anything else, for the message to resonate well with listeners,” he said.

He will be partnerning with the Gargamel Music Label (Buju Banton) on an upcoming album, and IceDrop Records in Denmark on the Cupcake Riddim.