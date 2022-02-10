Mixed reactions to Hall's bombshell

THERE have been mixed reactions on social media to Minister Marion Hall's social media post saying she will discontinue her online ministry. In fact, up to Wednesday evening, Hall was trending number one on Twitter, for almost 24 hours.

“Fight it mumma saw. Fight it. But don't give in. You can do it, fight it,” tweeted one user.

“If that was her true calling, then no one would be able to stop her,” another added to the discourse.

Meanwhile, another supporter said, “Don't let Satan win. Continue doing God's work.”

The former dancehall queen-cum-preacher made the annoucement via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“To all Christians and none Christians, who's been coming up against me and my ministry. Congratulations on your mission to take me down. You've successfully done so,” she wrote.

“I've decided to walk away from my calling, and will no longer be doing any preaching on any social media platform. May the Lord forgive me,” continued Hall, who began looking more hip recently.

Her post comes two weeks after a virtual war of words among Minister Hall and heirs apparent in the dancehall space, Spice, Jada Kingdom, Ishawna and Shenseea, following the former dancehall artiste's claim that the females were “in a race to hell”.

Hall in her 'Sermon on Sunday' on social media was recruiting the females of dancehall for Christ, irrespective of the “fight” she was getting.

“People of God, the Lord said it is reaping season and I will guh down dere and reap dem. I will reap dem out of every corner, everywhere in dancehall; if I have to come there and go and do the work, lay hands everything, that's where I'm going. And if it cause you to come up against mi, it does not matter. I will reap for the Kingdom of God,” she said during her Facebook live on Sunday.

Minister Hall was born in Galina, St Mary, and was dancehall's female front-runner before converting to Christianity in 2015.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, she is the first female deejay to be certified as a triple-platinum artiste and to win a coveted Grammy Award. That award came in 2004 for her song Underneath It All with American rock/ska band No Doubt.