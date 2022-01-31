Mo' money coming!

ENTERTAINMENT and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange promised more assistance will be coming for the creative sector which has been hobbled by the novel coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

She made the announcement at the church service and launch of Reggae Month held at the Go For God Family Church on the premises of the Shortwood Teachers' College in Kingston on Sunday.

February is designated as Reggae Month and will see a string of virtual events, including discussion seminars and concerts. This year's theme is 'Come Ketch di Riddim'.

“Today, we give thanks that, we, at the ministry, were able to provide some support to a little under 2,000 persons in grants — a little bit, $60,000 per person — but I know there are those who really appreciated it because I know it that it helped, and I know who got it, appreciated the fact that they got it,” Grange told the audience comprising diplomats, government ministers, music association heads, artistes, and congregants.

“We still have a little left and it will be used to provide some capacity strengthening to the various organisations that support the sector and that is what will happen through this financial year which will end in March. But I am going to go for more and when I get more, you will get more,” she continued.

Grange, who also has ministry responsibilities for sport and gender, did not give specifics of the size of stimulus package sought and distribution date.

In late December, she dispersed a $90-million special support package to members of the entertainment, culture, and creative industries. The largest grant for any sector in Jamaica's history. Each beneficiary received $60,000 and had to be registered on the ministry's e-registry; a member of an established industry body; and held a Jamaican bank account.

“Despite the hardships brought on by this dreaded pandemic, there is much we still have to give thanks for. Most importantly, we have to give thanks for life... and I do so even as I invite you to pause to pay silent homage to many across the world who have lost their lives because COVID-19 complications,” she said.

“Right here in Jamaica, we are still mourning so many of our creatives who have gone on before us. Today we remember Toots Hibbert, Daddy U-Roy, Bunny Wailer, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Millie Small, Dobby Dobson, Delroy Washington, Bob Andy, Bobby Digital, Mikey Chung, Yvonne Sterling, Karen Smith, and Robbie Shakespeare, and so many others. Their memories will certainly live on,” she continued.

The government minister used the opportunity to salute reggae music's pioneers and those who contributed in its worldwide popularity.

“Reggae music is a gift from God to the people of Jamaica that has been centrepiece to wealth creation and income generation for poor and vulnerable creatives, and their communities, while contributing to the national economy,” she said.

“So, we have the fastest woman alive in track and field; we have the fastest man in the world; and we have the most potent musical force on planet earth. So why else would (Bob) Marley's classic One Love be chosen by the BBC as the Song of the Century and Time Magazine vote Marley's Exodus as the Best Album of the Century?” she added.

Occasion saw performances from Go For Worship choir and percussionist Bongo Herman, and singer Alicia Taylor.