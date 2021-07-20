Model Million speaks up for females

EMERGING singjay Model Million is encouraging female independence in her self-titled track.

“My song is about celebrating the woman's sense of pride and accomplishment. Rich or poor, no one can take away her dignity and respect. It's very important for me to advocate for women's independence because with that, we can achieve all that we want,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“The song is about me. Everywhere I go, people are always staring at me and my uniqueness, which shows when I wear anything fitted. Despite the offers I get from men I'm an independent woman that can take care of myself financially, so I don't waste time with men who think they can trick me,” she continued.

Released on July 2, Model Million was produced by Swiff Musik.

The St Hilda's High School past student said she started her career in 2010.

“I am very excited about the possibilities. This has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I've finally decided to step forward with determination to take my music to the next level,” Model Million (given name Natania Fowler) added.

While she has been in and out of the music business over the past 11 years, she believes that now is the time to take her career to higher heights.

“What stands out the most about my music is my voice and how I write. Also, people say I have a different sound that's not yet out there,” the entertainer said.

The singjay also said she is relying on her supporters to propel her to the next level.

“I can't really say what's next for my career, that's up to my fans to put me on top, but in the meantime I'm working and will be putting out some good material. Let's see where it takes me. But I can say I do hope for the best,” Model Million added.