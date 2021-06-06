Mojo Herb comes of age

HIS debut album Another Level of Love , which was released in 2018, focused on matters of the heart. Now singjay Mojo Herb shows musical growth and maturity on his sophomore set Another Level , which was released last Friday.

The album was produced by Ambassador of Choice Records.

“[It] is all about spiritual love vibration with great messages. It's my meditation and the way I look at life and my elevation, likewise my musical growth. That's why I am reinforcing that I am on another level,” Mojo Herb said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The eleven-track set has two collaborations, namely It's You featuring Etana and Burning featuring Natural Black.

Mojo Herb is hoping to spread a positive message with this album.

“Music has been in my blood from the beginning. My grandfather was also named Mojo Herb and I took that name from him. He was a musician, likewise my father and other family members. This album is all about spreading the joy and positive vibrations,” he said.

Originally from Duhaney Pen in St Thomas, Mojo Herb (real name Christopher Andre Pearce) is 38 years old and made his recording debut 16 years ago.

“I have been doing music professionally from 2005 while recording for Lazeme Records in Westend in Negril. I also did some work with Mad Rebel Records and then Ambassador of Choice Records, which put me on the real platform. Father Choice [producer] taught us humility, to do great music, and to never give up,” said Mojo Herb.

Earlier this year he released the song Humble Thyself. Last September he released his breakthrough hit Mama.

In 2011 Mojo Herb was a finalist in The Jamaica Festival Song Competition, put on by the JCDC , entering with the song Jamaica the Land of Beauty.