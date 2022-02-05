MORE BLESSINGS FROM VIJAN

Jason “Vijan” Williams has set goals for his music production label Vijan Entertainment. These include providing opportunities for up-and-coming artistes and producing positive music.

The label made its debut on January 1 with the release of the More Blessings rhythm project.

“Vijan Entertainment has been around for two years but we just officially started working with artistes. We aim to be one of the most outstanding record labels by working with new talent and promoting positive and uplifting music,” Vijan explained.

The More Blessings rhythm features Money Blessings by Daddy1, Moment by Takeova, Gangster Gospel by Kahma, Past by Chilando, Bless Me by Powadon, Vision by Humility, Conquer by Vijan featuring Jayskull, Fight by Don Splinter, Never Stop by Brick 6, Big by Obi D, Sad Wealth by Fire Banks, Feel Like This by Lanz, Like Me by Morango, Badness by Flava Don, and Determine by Kahpreno featuring Zebee.

The Montego Bay-based Vijan says he has been involved in music since he was a child when he played drums and sang with the choir at church. Therefore, his attraction to music production was inevitable.

“From my involvement in the church, I started writing my own songs when I was in the seventh grade at Green Pond High school. I started making my own music and I realised that for you to get the break as an artiste it meant I needed my own production. So, from there on I decided I want to become a producer instead of an artiste which was something that I also enjoyed doing a lot,” said Vijan.

Vijan explained the inspiration behind the More Blessings project.

“We are trying to change more lives with the music that we produce by bringing out positivity and showing more love. Over the years and even since the start of this year, we lost a lot of lives through violence, so we are trying to use the music that we produce to change lives and to help heal wounds.”

It took the producer four months to complete the project. He also said getting the artistes involved was an easy process, as he has had good musical relationships with most of them, who are also from the parish of St James.

Said Vijan, “The response to the project from around the world has been a great look, especially for a young producer like myself. Some of the songs have trended on Audiomack, YouTube and on other streaming platforms. We are happy with the progress that we have been making thus far.”