More funds for creatives

MORE funds are coming to assist members of the local creative industries who have been displaced due to the economic fallout associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local arts support organisation, Kingston Creative is coming to the rescue of suitably qualified persons with the second tranche of grant funding from the Catapult Arts Grant, which is being extended to similar persons across the Caribbean region. The total value of the grant — a collaboration between Kingston Creative and American Friends of Jamaica, and partly funded by the Open Society Foundation — is US$210,000.

Catapult II, which was officially launched yesterday, seeks to help creatives shore up their business operations involving 300 artists across the Caribbean through relief grants worth US$500.

Executive director and co-founder of Kingston Creative, Andrea Dempster Chung noted that as part of the initiative, the recipients will be listed on a regionwide database which will allow them to be accessible to local and international buyers.

“Last year, the focus was on empowering our creatives by providing training and support so they could pivot in this new era. However, this year we are moving towards connecting them with jobs. Far too often we get calls from international firms who want to do business but find a bottleneck as it relates to finding the particular service they want.We are providing a one-stop way to locate these creatives and will be launching our hire-a-creative campaign with incentives for local, regional and international companies who do business with our artistes.”

“We have done very well with empowering and motivating our creatives to build the social aspect but the financial and economic areas also need attention, and this is what this small grant is targeting. This is where the rubber meets the road,” said Dempster Chung.

Wendy Hart, president of American Friends of Jamaica, shared her organisation's reasoning behind supporting the project.

“As the [novel coronavirus] pandemic continues, and with it the uncertainty that impacts the livelihoods of creatives across the Caribbean, we are partnering once more with the Open Society Foundation and Kingston Creative to open new opportunities both to artists and those who value their work.”

Kingston Creative project manager, Khadijah Chang offered some background as to the impact of the inaugural grant under the Catapult initiative.

“In 2020, through this grant supported by the Open Society Foundation, we impacted over 1,235 creatives in 26 Caribbean countries with training for digital skills, creation of websites, and showcasing the variety of talent and creativity that exists within our Caribbean region. This year, along with providing financial support to artists, we believe it is important to provide artists with a platform that allows them to connect, showcase their body of work, and have access to regional opportunities. We are confident that this can be achieved through our Caribbean creative database,” said Chang.