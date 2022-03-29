More JaRIA love for Mikie

MIKIE Bennett says the recognition bestowed on him by Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Awards for his contribution to songwriting is like wind beneath his wings.

“I'm quite honoured. When you get honoured by your peers, and I consider the members at JaRIA as my peers, it is unmatched. Sometimes you need these reminders to keep the flame going, and this is exactly what this award has done for me,” said Bennett, CEO of Grafton Studios, lecturer, and former member of reggae group Home T.

The JaRIA award ceremony is slated to air on Monday, April 18. The media and channels are yet to be announced.

Bennett is credited for penning a slew of hits songs, including Mek the Christmas Catch You in a Good Mood, House Call (Shabba Ranks and Maxi Priest) and Mr Lover Man (Shaggy).

He said JaRIA's honour came as a pleasant surprise to him.

“It came as a surprise. I got an award three to four years ago for mentorship. This one is quite timely. I really appreciate it,” he said.

He added the award has reminded him of how far he has come in his songwriting skills.

“I grew up with librarians and teachers in my family. My mother was an English teacher and I remember her reading my lyrics and she said the words were too complicated. Of course, I felt some way about that. It wasn't until I was working at King Jammy's for two years that I looked into myself and realised that I was trying to impress rather than to connect. The turning point was when Pinchers and I wrote a song and he said he liked it but wouldn't say certain things like I did. It was then that I became aware of the fact that I needed to be very conscious of my audience and who you're writing for,” he recalled.

Stating that Mykal Rose's Why is his favourite out of all the projects he's written, Bennett provided some insight into his formula for hit songs.

“I teach songwriting and I have a four-line method. You must remember the why, when, how and emotional flash point — something in it must connect with your audience. Whether it makes us angry, sad… it has to evoke an emotional reaction. Lots of times we think about reactions and we think it has to be something sad. It can be pleasant emotions. A good song needs a nice combination of melody and lyrics. That way, when the music stops playing, and you're singing it,it makes you feel good, or puts you in a reflective mood or something,” he said.

In encouraging up-and-coming songwriters, Bennett implored them to expand their vocabularies and knowledge base.

“The more adjectives, the better you can describe a scene. You get this from reading and listening. I grew up reading Hardy Boys. Now, during my pastime I listen to podcasts. You can listen to many things, especially things like sports where they describe situations that took place using metaphors, and different angles… Do research on historical and chronological events as well,” he said.