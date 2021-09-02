More tears for Rvssian

FOR the second time in mere days, popular music producer Rvssian is mourning the death of a family member. This time it is his niece Stephanie “Steffie” Gregg, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications in a Florida hospital on Tuesday, August 31. She was 26.

Rvssian's father, Michael Johnston, 80, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, August 23. He operated Micron, a management and distribution company during the 1970s.

In a lengthy Instagram post yesterday, the producer recounted the fond memories he and his niece shared.

“I feel helpless. My little Steffie, I feel I failed you and couldn't protect you from this. COVID is real. You don't know until it hits home. I lost you and daddy in the same week. You were one of the happiest persons ever and always had a great vibe and you lit the room up with your energy. You taught my daughter, Adri, the wine dance moves; haha you guys remind me so much of each other. The hardest part was explaining to her that she will never be with you again. [It] was so hard when she cried out for you. She loved you so much and looked up to you. It broke my heart,” his post read in part.

“I'll never forget you and I can't stop hearing your voice in my head. Kiss daddy for me too... Love you forever, Steffie,” it continued.

In a subsequent Instagram story, the producer expressed his change of heart to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID is real. I'm not gonna act too cool any more to get the vaccine. Families are dying,” Rvssian added.

Gregg is the daughter of retired race car driver and businessman Gary Gregg. She is the sister of champion driver Kyle Gregg.

Several entertainers and entertainment personalities took to Instagram to offer their condolences to Rvssian.

“Be strong, bro bro. Condolences to you and your family. Man, to be writing condolences two times in one week under your post for two different persons hit different,” Ding Dong said on Instagram.

Romeich Major, head of Romeich Entertainment and manager of Shenseea and Ding Dong, also paid his respects.

“R.I.P. to all my friends and family that have passed away and R.I.P. to all my followers that are grieving right now for pain from losing someone,” he wrote.

Dancehall artiste Kemar Highcon offered his few words: “Stay strong for your family... Definitely feel this for you.”

Florida-based artiste/producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor added: “Stay strong, bro.”

Rvssian's given name is Tarik Johnston. He is principal of Head Concussion Records.

He rose to prominence in 2008 after the release of the Liberty rhythm which featured Shane O, Konshens, and Vybz Kartel.

Rvssian collaborated with Vybz Kartel on Straight Jeans and Fitted, as well as producing Shenseea's Blessed. He has also worked with international acts Farruko, French Montana, Post Malone, and Cardi B.