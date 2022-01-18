More thrills for Sean Paul

SEAN Paul earns his sixth multi-platinum-certified single in the United States with Cheap Thrills(remix). The song, which also features Australian singer Sia, was certified 8x platinum last Friday.

Cheap Thrills was released digitally on February 11, 2016 via RCA Records. The certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is for a combination of digital and physical sales as well as streaming, totalling 8,000,000 copies.

It was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2017. In the United States, Cheap Thrills peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Sia's first number one single on that chart and Sean Paul's first in 10 years.

Cheap Thrills also topped charts in several countries including Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain; as well as the top 10 in Australia, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number two on its UK Singles Chart.

Cheap Thrills is back on the charts. Last week it re-entered the Billboard Global 200 (at number 177) and Global Excluding US (number 163).

Sean Pau previously earned multi-platinum RIAA certifications for the songs Contra La Pared, Temperature, Do You Remember, Bailando and Rockabye.

Contra La Pared, a song by J Balvin featuring Sean Paul, was released by Universal Music Latin Entertainment in March 2019. On July 17 that year it was certified 3x platinum (0.18 million).

Temperature (Atlantic Records), a chart-topping single from 2005, was certified 4x platinum in August 2017.

Sean Paul is a featured act on singer Jay Sean's Billboard Hot 100-charting single Do You Remember, which also features Lil Jon. Released in 2009, the song was certified 2x platinum (2,000,000) in 2017.

Enrique Iglesias's 2014 hit Bailando features Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona. It was certified 4x platinum Latin for sales of 1.2 million in September 2017.

Rockabye, a global hit for Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and singer Anne Marie, which was released in 2018, was certified 3x platinum for sales of three million in 2018.

Interestingly, Sean Paul has one multi-platinum, RIAA-certified album. 2002's Dutty Rock was certified 2x platinum (2,000,000) for sales in the United States in September 2003.

The album won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.