More trouble for Tommy?

DONAHUE Martin, attorney-at-law representing Tommy Lee Sparta, is denying allegations of wrongdoing by his client with regards to a Glock 9mm firearm seized from the embattled entertainer in December 2020 by the police.

“I would deny any other involvement in relation to that firearm. We took responsibility, the ultimate responsibility for the mistake of having it on us on that day. We plead guilty and we're remorseful about that,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Whatever happened to that firearm before it came in our possession, we can't speak to it; apart from saying that we deny any allegation of wrongdoing. We certainly were not involved in any act of murder or shooting,” he continued.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving a three-year sentence for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced on March 24.

Yesterday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), through its information arm — Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) — issued a statement that after ballistics testing, the firearm seized from the dancehall artiste in December 2020 has been linked to two murders and three incidence of shootings in the Corporate Area.

“As part of any investigation of this nature, the firearm would have been subjected to various scientific tests and the results of these tests have conclusively proved that the gun is connected with these other violent crimes. As a result, investigations are continuing into these matters and the nation will be informed of those in due course,” Dennis Brooks, senior communication strategist at CCU, shared with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Martin said he was prepared to defend the allegations against his client in court.

“We plead guilty to being in possession of the firearm on that day. I don't know if that can be seen as conclusive evidence of any activity with the firearm before... We're not involved in any act of shooting or murder. We're prepared to defend those allegations,” Martin added.

On December 14, 2020, Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Specialized Operations.

The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta (given name Leroy Russell) got his break in 2012. He is known for songs including Psycho, Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, and Rich Badness.