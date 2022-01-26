Morpheus calls for more ZOSOs

EMERGING deejay and artiste manager Morpheus is concerned about the effects of violence on the nation's children.

“Our children are suffering mentally in the face of increased violence in this country. Teachers are saying children who constantly hear gunshots cannot learn effectively and need regular counselling. I am suggesting that we have more zones of special operations (ZOSOs) which will give students a sense of protection,” he said.

In the first 22 days, Jamaica recorded 111 murders. This is a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Just over a week ago, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a move to arrest the bloodletting in Westmoreland, declared a section of Savanna-la-Mar a ZOSO. The communities include Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street, and will last for 60 days.

“These areas have been captured by gangs and currently in the grip of terror,” said Holness.

Morpheus is currently promoting his latest song Big Moves, a collaboration with Zquence.

“The song speaks about a number of society's concern. It is produced by One Life Music,” he said.

Big Moves was released December 2, 2021, while its accompanying video was released January 23, 2022.

As artiste manager, Morpheus is guiding the careers of comedians First Born Comedy and Tavatar.

Morpheus, given name Dixon Beckford, was born in Portmore, St Catherine, and was schooled at Kingston High School.

“I am from a musical family with three of four brothers on the musical side. In addition, my uncle Remeece, based in UK, is also doing music,” he said.

His other song is Gold Up.