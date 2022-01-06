Most High shines on Kirk Diamond

SINGER Kirk Diamond has started the new year on a high note. His latest single, Most High , is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart.

Most High was released last summer. It is a co-production between the artiste and Supa Nova of Dub School.

“ Most High was inspired by my trip to Jamaica with my band in December of 2018. For a lot of musicians living in Canada, to be able to come home and perform is often nothing more than a dream that never becomes reality. Being able to do that, though it wasn't without adversities, I knew it could only be the works of the Creator. So I wrote this song to show my gratitude and remind others that no matter what, you should always put your trust in the Most High,” Diamond told the Jamaica Observer.

He added, “When I decided to pen the words to this song, Supa Nova was instrumental in giving us a platform to perform and a studio to record and rehearse, which commenced the production of Most High.”

Most High features musicians and background vocalists from Kirk Diamond's The Movement of Ahryel band.

He said he is pleased with the reception of Most High.

“The feedback has been great. I believe due to the fact that it was my first time touching on my spirituality. It has grabbed the attention of a whole new audience,” said Kirk Diamond.

Kirk Diamond is a three-time JUNO nominee for Reggae Recording of the Year. He won it in 2018 for the song Greater. The JUNOs are Canada's equivalent to the US's Grammy Awards.

The singer has big plans for 2022.

“2022 will be an exciting year. I have two albums recorded and I'm just waiting on the finishing touches. I'll be releasing the first single from the album, Poetic Revolution, in February,” he said.

Originally from Spanish Town, Kirk Diamond migrated to Canada in the 1990s. He resides in Brampton, Ontario.

“Music has always been my joy especially, sound systems when I was younger. After migrating to Canada, Jamaican music was my way of staying rooted to home. It evolved from me singing Beenie Man and Bounty Killer songs to me singing my own lyrics,” he shared. “Musically, the hope and goal is to spread my message which is always love, unity and hope.”

Kirk Diamond's other chart-topping songs include Give Thanx, Let it Be Done, Blind to Them, Dem Nuh Real, and Love Inna We Heart featuring Bob Da Builda.