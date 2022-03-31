Movie time for QQ, IQ

AFTER releasing their latest coll aboration three weeks ago, dancehall artistes QQ and his younger brother IQ have been reaping success. Titled Movie , the single has made the Apple Music top 200 charts in Jamaica, Guyana and St Kitts and Nevis.

“Every time I release a new song, I always want to see the trajectory of the song. Seeing it chart, or trend or anything of that sort is always a relief for me, because I feel like 'yes! It's starting to do what I need it to do'. I get a little worried about it first, but once I start to see these signs, I become a bit more confident…it allows me to be a bit more comfortable in how I continue the marketing, the promotion and certain things that I probably attempted. So, we just wanna see it charting more places. It's always a good feeling to chart anywhere, especially Jamaica, because it's the base market. Sometimes you feel like you never really get the love from home is what people always say, so when home is grabbing on, it's a big thing,” QQ, whose given name is Kareem Dawkins, told the Jamaica Observer.

The March 9 release was produced by UK-based Nadda.

The former Calabar High School student started in the music business as a pre-teen. With almost 20 years of experience under his belt, the recent Prime Minister Youth Awardee has more works in the pipeline, especially with his brother.

“Fans certainly can expect more collabs. This is just the first joint single that we have. This is in anticipation of the EP's release which is coming really soon,” he said.

QQ further said he provides guidance for his brother, who has also steadily been making a name for himself, particularly with his January release titled Bun Fi Bun with Stefflon Don.

“As far as mentorship, I definitely provide brotherly love. I'm here to support him in every way possible; guide him…I hope to be a source light or guidance for him. But I never try to dictate anything 'cause he's also a grown folk and he's able to manage on his own and make decisions. If ever he comes to me I'll be that guidance and that source of help,” QQ added.

Meanwhile, IQ (given name Cairo Dawkins) says collaborating with his brother, who is six years his senior, is a childhood dream.

“It means everything, because growing up, I always wanted to be like him now I got the chance to do music with him,” he told the Observer from his UK-based home.

As he continues to pursue a full-time music career, IQ says he's happy with the trajectory he's on and foresees a fruitful future.

“I'm very happy on where my career is going I'm very excited. I see myself selling out festivals across the world and getting awards for my music,” he added.

IQ further said he has brought his own unique flair to the genre.

“I'm not a normal dancehall artiste. I add my my London style in my music that makes me unique and I'm a pro dancer,” he said.

— Kediesha Perry