Moving to Bond's beat

JAMAICAN dancer/choreographer Tara Price is eagerly awaiting the local release of the 25th instalment in the James Bond spy series, No Time To Die, which premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday.

Price's anticipation is heightened considering that she was originally hired as an extra during the filming in Port Antonio, but would be elevated to choreographer when it was realised that a scene, central to the plot, needed to be structured.

Price — who has strutted her stuff on stage for the likes of the Wolmer's Dance Troupe and Dance Theatre Xaymaca and is part of the UK touring company for the hit Disney musical The Lion King — shared with the Jamaica Observer how the events unfolded.

“I was initially cast as a dancer and extra like many others as it was for a party scene shot in Portland. But a choreographer was needed to complete the scene's background. I was asked on set and was more than pleased to step in place with my knowledge and experience as a dancer of many styles over the years,” she said.

“The experience was indeed out of this world. From the level of professionalism and discipline exhibited by, not just the cast, but many crew members, the high-end technology of cameras, lighting, set design, the techniques used. Most importantly, witnessing these highly talented, seasoned and professional actors during their performance in an environment for me that was less familiar,” Price continued.

Authenticity to the culture was at the forefront for Price as she quickly put her choreography together, while bearing in mind the talent, the space in which they were working, and what the scene required.

“The briefing was simply specific to an authentic Jamaican party feel while using familiar dancehall and reggae vocabulary. It wasn't necessarily needed for me to come up with a vision in this case, but the vision of the director was simply delivered as requested. I did consider utilising the space given and the direction of the talents' movement,” she said.

Given her experience ins dancing and choreographing for the stage, Price said she quite quickly became aware of the difference with creating movement for film and adapted on the spot.

“For stage, the objective is to showcase a complete work with a beginning, middle, and end. Whereas for film, the audience experiences the director's intent with just a few glimpses. It was also crucial for me to be able to work well with others as there are many other key players concerns to constantly consider ...director, assistant director, producer, etc. The approach for each must be different, especially having the audience's perspective in mind,” she said.

No Time To Die opens internationally this weekend and is scheduled to open in Jamaica on October 8.

Jamaica has long had an association with the popular franchise as the character was created here by novelist Ian Flemming at his Golden Eye retreat in St Mary. The very first film, Dr No, was shot on location in 1962 and the team returned to the island for Live and Let Die in 1973.

In addition to being shot in Jamaica, No Time to Die was launched in Jamaica in 2019 and two of its primary female characters — Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris — are of Jamaican parentage.

This film was originally set for release in April of last year, but this was pushed back multiple times due to the current pandemic.

As for the future, this experience has certainly whet Price's appetite, and so she looks forward to doing more in the future.

“I've thought to do more movement coaching which can be applied to a wider basis of clientele but choreography for film is definitely under that umbrella and thanks to this experience, I'm confident I can deliver same if needs be,” she added.