Mowet raises glass to BAD GYAL

FLEDGLING singjay Tracy Mowet is hoping that her recent collab with Harry Toddler on Bad Gyal will be a boost for her career.

According to her, the song is pushing for female independence.

“Let me be frank, it's important that women are independent in every aspect of life. Don't just sit down and depend on a man for everything you want out of life. So, when I talk about 'bad gyal' it has nothing to do with violence; it's about being in a position where men have to see you and show the respect you deserve,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Bad Gyal is featured on Toddler's current album, History Lesson 1, co-produced by Tripple T Music House, DownSound Records, and LX Studio. It was released July 2, 2021 and is being distributed by Zojak World Wide.

“The making of the song came while Toddler and I was holding a vibes and I recall singing a song featured in one of James Bond's movie but, instead of using the negative image, we came up with a real down-to-earth song which could teach especially women to be self-sufficient. The song was recorded at Greetings Recording Studio and people are liking it lot,” she said.

Tracy Mowet (real name Tracy-Ann Moore) recorded her first song, Never Gonna Give You Up featuring Beenie Man and Harry Toddler, in 1999. She followed up in 2017 with Perfect Combination featuring Sanchez and Tony Curtis.

Born in Kingston, she relocated to Spanish Town, St Catherine, at age two. She attended Ensom City All-Age and recalled one teacher complimenting her on her musical talent.

“At about age 16, I was so fascinated with the high notes and Whitney Houston that people started calling me 'Young Whitney'. My friends always wanted me to sing her (Whitney's) songs. But after a while I felt trapped in Whitney's voice and wanted to have my own sound,” she said.

She migrated to the US at 18, then relocated to Jamaica in her mid-20s and began pursuing music professionally. Now, she now wants to take her talent to the next level.