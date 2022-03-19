Moy Sosa makes debut

FUSION dancehall artiste Moy Sosa has been rais ing eyebrows with her debut track, Money Green . The single was co-produced on the Temple Swing and Real Squad Records labels on February 19, with accompanying visuals.

“The feedback has been tremendous so far. This is my time tackling the music professionally and seriously, and I am pleased with the result. Everyone that has come across the music praises my unique sound and appreciates the quality,” Moy Sosa said.

Signed to the Temple Swing record label, she is fulfilling a lifelong childhood dream of becoming a recording artiste.

“Music is my first love and my childhood dream so I am just so happy right now,” she said.

Moy Sosa was born and raised in the community of Mount Salem in Montego Bay, St James. She started recording at the age of 18 and later found herself in partnership with Temple Swing Records. She is working closely with the label on her upcoming EP called Unfinished Business.

Moy Sosa is quickly carving out a niche for herself in the local industry with a laid-back but edgy musical style that is heavily influenced by R&B.

“My style has a touch of unfiltered reality of the streets,” she said.