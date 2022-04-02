Mr Bertus soldiers on

Reggae artiste Mr Bertus is pleased with the feedback to his latest single, African Soldier , a song that affirms his cultural identity.

“I am getting a lot of support for the African Soldier song, a lot of deejays in Africa, Costa Rica, and the tristate area of New York are playing it, and fans are calling me from all over the world saying that this is the song. It is my fastest bussing song. It is a blessing for this righteous soldier trodding that road yah,” said Mr Bertus.

“DJ Snow carried the riddim to me and the riddim talk to me, it called to me, the old ancestors dem, I believe in spirituality of the black African nation and it just come natural, 'cause mi embed that in me,” he added.

The song will be one of the tracks on an EP which he intends to release, through Goldmine Records, this summer.

“I live and breathe music. It's in my DNA. Without music, I'm in a lost world,” he said.

Born Marlon Ainsworth, Mr Bertus hails from Portmore, St Catherine. He made his recording debut while attending Bridgeport High, performing on various shows in St Catherine, including the Black Magic weekly event in Newlands. His first song was a cover of Chicago's Hard to Say I'm Sorry, produced by Michael Steer.

Mr Bertus's other songs include: Green Apple with The Mighty Diamonds which is his most streamed song; Ganja For Life; They Have No Love featuring I Wayne (Dirtworx Records); and Things and Time (Goldmine Records).