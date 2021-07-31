Mr Chumps says a prayer

Montego Bay-based dancehall singjay Mr Chumps is banking on his latest single, Prayer , which was released on the DJ Treasure Music label on July 9.

“This song is a prayer for all the lives that have been lost globally in this pandemic. There has been a lot of financial hardship, a lot of deaths all over the globe so, in the lyrics, mi ah say mi woulda rather remember when mi fly than memba when mi cry, because crying triggers only bad memories, but wi grieve for all the lost ones,” said Mr Chumps.

Prayer is the lead single from the Gangsta Romance Riddim, released on July 23, 2021. The producer, DJ Treasure, is enthusiastic about the response to the single.

“The reviews received so far from DJs and other important key stakeholders in music has been phenomenal. Prayer is the first project between me and Mr Chumps, and it could be the first of many such collaborations,” DJ Treasure, known as the Mixtape Emperor, said.

The project is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

The producer, DJ Treasure, has carved out a great niche for himself with his well-thought out and crafted mixes in the genres of reggae, dancehall and hip hop.

In the meantime, Mr Chumps has stepped up promotions on Prayer.

“The song is now on every mixtape, and being rotated by several mxitape DJs, and it is doing great on YouTube,” he said.

The artiste, whose real name is Calvin Clarke, vaulted into the spotlight a few years ago with songs such as Flattering Lips and Trick Dem & Buss Dem, produced by Truck Back Records. Since then he has maintained a presence in his native Montego Bay.

He is in the last year of his booking and recording deal with Netspen Entertainment.