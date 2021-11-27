Mr Easy eases the pain

Mr Easy knows that Jamaicans are traumatised and hurting because of the loss of loved ones precipitated by the ravages of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a murder epidemic.

That is the major reason he wrote and released his latest single, the R&B flavoured Wish You Were Here on the Changez rhythm, which was released in September.

“I can guarantee that 90 per cent of Jamaicans have lost loved ones and friends either to crime and violence, disease or COVID-19. There has been a lot of death over the last two years so they can relate to this song,” Mr Easy said.

“I was inspired to write this song for all those people, especially males who are macho and don't like to express emotion but who have lost people and wish they were still here with them. There are a lot of traumatised people in Jamaica so this song is like oxygen for them; they can breathe again,” he continued.

According to statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, there have been 1,288 murders as of November 20, 2021. This represents an 11 per cent increase in the number of murders when compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the statistics from the Ministry of Health, as of Tuesday of this week, the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica was 2,365.

“That is a lot of death, the nation needs a healing,” he said.

Mr Easy recently shot a video for Wish You Were Here which he will be releasing this weekend.

“The response has been great for the song on social media and on radio so the video is highly anticipated,” he said.

In the meantime, producer Conroy Smith of Love Star label, the independent label pushing the Changez rhythm, believes that his three-song project is a masterpiece that Jamaicans can enjoy.

“ Wish You Were Here is a powerful song and the video conveys the emotions that most Jamaicans are experiencing these days,” Smith said.

In addition to Mr Easy's contribution, the songs on the Changez rhythm are Tishana's Tackle Me, and Webstah's Changez.

Smith's Love Star label released all the songs on the Changez rhythm to all digital platforms — including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.