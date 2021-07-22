Mr Easy goes hard on protocols

Mr Easy is urging members of the public to wear masks and observe the necessary health protocols, as this would reduce the uptick in COVID-19 figures. He, however, believes that the decision to vaccinate should remain a personal choice.

“Everyone has a different situation; it should be done by a case-by-case basis. My wife is asthmatic, so with a pre-existing condition like that, especially one with her breathing, it made good sense for her to get the vaccine,” Mr Easy told the Jamaica Observer.

“Jamaicans like to embrace a lot. It is a cultural thing, but we have to be more conscious in this time, especially with the Delta variant out there. We also need to wear masks and sanitise and protect ourselves at all times,” the singjay continued.

In the meantime, Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton has hinted that there will come a point when the Government has to consider measures used by other countries, notably France, where there has been pushback against the new requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, cafés, restaurants, and other public facilities.

Health authorities anticipate that some 1.4 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines will become available over the next three months, with an expected take-up of some 950,000 doses or about half of the target population.

As of yesterday, Jamaica's COVID-19 deaths stood at 1,163, while more than 51,000 people were recorded as positive.

Mr Easy is currently promoting his latest single Friends Fi Life featuring De Alpha. Released a month ago, the visuals for the project were released on streaming platform VEVO on Tuesday.

Co-produced by DJ Jason and Romie Fame Records on the Legacy rhythm Friends Fi Life is a toast to friendship.

“This song is a tribute to friendship, loyalty and life. It has a catchy hook, great verses and a message about friendship that never gets old,” said Mr Easy.

Mr Easy, whose real name is Ian Dyer, began his music career over 20 years ago. The Kingston-born singer, who grew up in Trelawny, migrated to New York during his teenage years. He later signed with Motown Records and subsequently to Qwest/Warner Bros Records.

In the late 1990s, songs such as Funny Man ( Joyride rhythm), Man Ah Say a Who ( Rae Rae rhythm), Haters and Fools (Bug rhythm), and the massive Drive Me Crazy (Buy Out rhythm) helped to catapult him into the mainstream.

The single Drive Me Crazy remains his biggest hit, as it has appeared on the soundtrack for the movie After the Sunset starring Pierce Brosnan, while Bashment Girl featuring Frisco Kid appeared on the Belly movie soundtrack.

“I just have the ability to keep cranking out the hits,” he added.