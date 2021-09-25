Mr Lambert pauses for Jada Kingdom

Growing up in Tanzania, Mr Lambert was influenced by reggae and dancehall music. His playlist included influential reggae icon Bob Marley and later on the works of Vybz Kartel and Konshens impressed him.

“I was introduced to reggae and dancehall because my music taste is very universal. I like to listen to all kinds of music and reggae and dancehall have always had a major impact on me. I listened to a lot of the pioneering artiste just to name a few like Bob Marley and later on Konshens, Vybz Kartel and even Jada Kingdom. I've always liked the sound and I'm happy that I am able to add my own little vibe to it,” said Mr Lambert.

The Afrobeat recording artiste recently collaborated with singer Jada Kingdom on the track Pause.

“Reggae and dancehall have had a major influence on my music career. They are both very similar to Afrobeat in some kind of way, which allows me to be able to attach myself better to it. Also, it helps me to relate more to my English-speaking listeners. I am able to bring my own country's sound together with another and that's what music is all about,” Mr Lambert added.

He explained how the collaboration with Jada Kingdom came about.

“ Pause came about when I wanted to make more dance music. I wanted to have that Afrobeat and dancehall fusion. I wanted to see how people would react to the fusion. Jada became a part of that because I listened to a lot of her music and I loved the way she sounded. I wanted her to be a part of this song and I am very happy I got the opportunity to work with her. The song was produced by My Boss Rich, and it was released July 9,” he said.

Said Mr Lambert, “I am a Tanzanian artiste who just wants to bring my vibe and creativity to people who listen to my music. In all honesty, I am a creator who loves to share the gift of music. Musically I hope to bring a vibe that everyone can relate to. I want people of all ages to listen to my music, whether they be young or old I want my music to touch all lives.”

The collaboration with Jada Kingdom is his first with a Jamaican artiste. He plans to do more work with Jamaican artistes in the future. He also spoke about his journey as an artiste.

“As a whole it's been pretty fun and interesting. I've gotten the chance to work with great artists and there's more to come down the line. Also, I can see my progress as time goes on and it is very rewarding, especially to see the way people respond to my sound.”

He also spoke about working with Jada on the music video for Pause.

“The video with Jada was a great experience. We had a lot of fun and she is a very nice person to work with. The energy she brought was very fresh and she was fairly vocal with ideas and changes. I would definitely work with her again if given the chance. The final product of the video was much better than I expected. From the dance scenes to the solo scenes, everyone who worked on this video put in a lot of time and effort. Seeing the end result was honestly a blessing,” said Mr Lambert.

“Musically, I hope to rise to the top and be the best. I want my music to create a different sound and somehow blend Afrobeat music with many different genres. But most of all I want my music to speak to all kinds of people, whether they be young or old I want everyone to be able to vibe with my music. Other than that, there's not much I can ask for.”