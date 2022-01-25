Mr Lexx on the mend

PRODUCER Rupert “Q45” Blake, friend of Mr Lexx, says the dancehall deejay is recovering after doing emergency lung surgery on Sunday night.

“He's up from surgery so I would say he's doing well,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday afternoon.

Q45 said the entertainer is recuperating at Andrew's Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

“He's still in the hospital, [he's] not taking any calls. He's resting,” he added.

The producer said he did not know where Mr Lexx was when he felt ill.

On Monday morning, Mr Lexx (given name Christopher Palmer) tweeted that his right lung suddenly collapsed during a performance on Sunday night.

“Ten mins into my performance last night, my right lung collapsed. [I] went straight into surgery last night. I'm OK now, I guess. Thanks [and] big up [to] di docs at Andrew's,” he tweeted.

Mr Lexx, who hails from east Kingston, is known for the success of his debut album entitled Mr Lex on the Billboard Reggae Chart and for his collaboration with Wayne Wonder on a track titled Anything Goes, which also featured American rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga for the Red Star Sounds: Def Jamaica compilation, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2004.