Mr Vegas makes it rain

Mr Vegas has teamed with producers Bobby Konders and ZJ Rush for his most recent release, Ice Rain.

The singjay explained how the song came about.

“I was given a writing assignment at Broward College (in Florida) and I had the option to write a song. I wrote Ice Rain from a deeper poetic aspect than any of my other songs. Ice rain, frozen veins, I feel the wind chill the season change. I subsequently recorded it, and performed it before my peers. They loved it!''

Mr Vegas recently pursued an associate degree in mass communications at Broward College. In May, he graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to matriculate to Florida International University to major in sociology.

Mr Vegas spoke about working with the New York-based Konders, whose label Massive B has produced multiple hits through the years.

“Bobby is one of the greatest humans I have ever met. We working from mi buss to this day. It was my first time working with ZJ Rush and it was a pleasure,” he said.

He previously collaborated with Konders on Nice and Sweet (1998) and A Gal No Like U (2013).

Said Mr Vegas, “The song is building. We have a couple 100,000 views, and I believe it will be picked up by pop radio very soon.”

A remix of Ice Rain was released last month, along with an accompanying video which takes dancehall music back to the essence. Scenes for the video were shot in Los Angeles and Jamaica.

In an apparent nod to the golden era of dancehall music, Mr Vegas is seen in the video rocking a Bermuda Casual Kangol, a Poetic Justice T-shirt, a flannel around his waist, and a boombox atop his shoulder, recalling LL Cool J's classic look.

The video was directed by Tizzy Tokyo with choreography by South Florida-based Khaja J.

“ Ice Rain has the authentic dancehall sound that has been missing in the space. The video will definitely showcase the great vibe that dancehall is known for,” said Mr Vegas.

Mr Vegas (given name Clifford Smith) emerged on the dancehall scene in 1997 when he was featured on producer Jeremy Harding's Playground rhythm with the song Nike Air. He subsequently scored his including the gold-selling Heads High, Yuh Sure, She's a Ho, Bruk it Dung and Jacket.