Ms Destiny 6ixgal is queen

Queen of The 6ix, the debut EP from Canadian singer Ms Destiny 6ixgal, drops tomorrow. Recorded in South Florida and Kingston, the songs on are a mix of dancehall and pop.

Two songs have already been released. They are the collaborations with Ky-Mani Marley (Turn Your Lights Down Low) and Gyptian ( Divine Like U).

“What to expect is a refreshing new sound for dancehall with positive vibes and lyrics, real singing and original tracks from Grammy-winning producers, as well as production from myself [and] lyrics that you can understand, relate to, and still experience the Jamaican culture,” Ms Destiny 6ixgal said in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Turn Your Lights Down Low (not the Bob Marley song) is produced by Izzy Beats, the man behind Toast, Koffee's international hit song. Ms Destiny 6ixgal co-produced Divine Like U with Smokeshop Music, a Canadian company which has worked with heavy-hitters like Drake.

“It's a unique collaboration between him [Ky-Mani] and I, which was made very easy because of our chemistry. The Gyptian track is a chill, reggae crossover vibe, people love it so far. It was recorded in Jamaica at Jammy's studio in Kingston during COVID in June,” she disclosed.

Ms Destiny 6ixgal was born in Toronto but spent some of her childhood in Red Hills, St Andrew, and Ballard's Valley, St Elizabeth, where her parents are from. A cousin of Maxi Priest, she began recording 15 years ago in Canada and lists Priest and Sade as her biggest influences.

Being in the music business for almost 20 years gave Ms Destiny 6ixgal the confidence to start producing her own songs.

“I like music to feel authentic and it comes from my real-life experiences. I listen to oldies and hits from the past only, and I like to flip the melodies and make it better. Once I make a record, I listen to it driving in the car [and], if I don't like it the next day, I trash it,” she said laughing.