Ms Universe Ja final tonight

ALL is set for tonight's grand coronation of the Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness pageant at RIU Montego Bay in St James. The event will be broadcast live on the Island TV Network.

RIU Montego Bay is the pageant's title sponsor.

Mark McDermoth, national director for the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, said the contestants were in high spirits ahead of the show.

“Plans are in place. We are currently at the RIU Montego Bay and the management and staff have been totally accommodating with our many requests. The contestants are totally enjoying the facilities in between a rigorous schedule of rehearsals, general appearances, swimsuit parades, fashion presentations and wellness activities such as cooking demonstrations with the hotel chef, yoga sessions with the yoga expert and physical fitness sessions with the resort's physical fitness expert,” said told the Jamaica Observer.

“The contestants have been in gruelling rehearsals to ensure onstage precision and dynamism and they can't wait to show their moves; the fashions and gowns are all brand new and exquisite and we'll be unveiling a brand new CACDEMODE swimsuit, which pays homage to the Jamaican symbolism 'The sun shineth, the land is green, and the people are strong and creative',” he continued.

Special guest judges include Mrs Jamaica World Dionne Tarter, and Nadine Thomas-Hylton, Miss Universe Jamaica 1997. Singer Brandon Williams will entertain and hosts for the pageant are former Miss Jamaica World titleholder Terri Karelle-Reid and Miqueal-Symone Williams, the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica (2020).

According to RIU Resorts director of sales for Jamaica Niurka García-Linton, “RIU Hotels and Resorts in Jamaica, in particular RIU Montego Bay is delighted to partner with the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization, as we celebrate wellness and beauty inside out. RIU Montego Bay is our most recently renovated property and is the newest addition to our adults-only collection of hotels in Montego Bay. It is, therefore, the perfect property for the three days, packed full with activities designed to recharge and rejuvenate our minds and bodies. An event you can't afford to miss.”

McDermoth said the finalists have undergone extensive training in preparations for the final.

“The training programme was kicked off with our first trainer, international pageant Coach Lu Sierra, who had a Zoom meeting with the contestants in a session entitled Miss Universe 101, where she shared insights with the contestants resulting from her many years as pageant coach to the Miss Universe Organization. Her session focused on everything from runway skills, the personality interview, facial expressions, aceing the swimsuit presentation, what to do in the evening gown presentation and general does, don'ts and debunking of pageant myths and misconceptions. Since that session, they've been in stage presentation and walking sessions with Karl Williams, personal development sessions with former Miss Jamaica Universe Nadine Thomas; speech sessions, personality development sessions with theatre practitioner and creative consultant, Rayon McLean; as well as motivational sessions with Miqueal-Symone. They have been addressed by the Children's Advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison, the office of which Miqueal-Symone is an official ambassador and they were also addressed by AbbyGale Clarke from the Bureau of Gender Affairs, among others,” he added.

The 10 finalists competing for the Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 title are: Lauren Less — Miss Donna's Caribbean Restaurant; Aaliyah Barnett — Miss Curves; Kaydean Sterling — Miss Body By Roxanne and Co; Keronica Lewis — Miss Wash On Wheels; Kim Marie Spence — Miss R Hotel Kingston; Deana Soares — Miss Universe Jamaica Central 2021 — Miss Icon Megastore; Trishani Weller — Miss Universe Jamaica East 2021 —Miss HTG Engineering Consultants Ltd; Trudy-Ann Peart — Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast 2021 — Miss Heaven's Fesco; Jianna Thompson — Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest 2021 — Miss Clinicare Pharmacy; and, Chavelle Kavanaugh — Miss Universe Jamaica West 2021 — Miss AM Shipz.