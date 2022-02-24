Munga looks to Africa

Attorneys representing embattled dancehall deejay Munga Honorable have successfully got his bail conditions amended in the Supreme Court for the artiste to perform on several upcoming African gigs.

The application was made by his attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry on Tuesday.

Munga Honorable's tour is slated to begin on March 24, 2022. He will be performing in Lamin, Farafenni and Serrekunda, among other places in The Gambia, as well as Tamale Sports Stadium and other venues in Ghana. He will go on to Kenya. Since last week, the deejay has been promoting the shows on his official Instagram account.

Munga Honorable, whose given name is Damian Rhoden, is charged in connection with the February 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith.

According to the police report, it is alleged that Smith was accosted by a group of men, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun, at a dance in the Ackee Walk community of St Andrew. An altercation ensued between them during which Smith was shot. He was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Munga Honorable was granted bail in June 2017 in the sum of $500,000.

The entertainer is known for tracks including In My Arms, Flippin Rhymes, and Bad From Me Born.