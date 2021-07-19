Murders concern Hazard Poshgad

HAZARD Poshgad is concerned about the island's rising level of murders and gang violence, which he believes is caused by poverty and inhumane living conditions.

“The violence that is going on in Jamaica today is savage. The crime is deeper than just poverty 'cause the youths dem a hold money. It come from not knowing how to resolve conflicts in a different way — the youths them choose ego and murder when they feel betrayed, and that is the main problem. Reprisals, the gang culture, that is what is causing the endless conflicts,” he said.

To this end, he recorded a single called Betrayal (Real Friends) which will be released on the 24 HB Records label this week. The song features Chronic Law.

“I did the song one day while I was driving; it comes from a real-life experience where I was betrayed by a friend who caused me to lose an important contract. I had to cut off that friend eventually cause that betrayal could have cost me my life, and my story is similar to that of several other young people. Lawboss later heard the song and gave me a big strength,” he said.

According to statistics provided by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, there have been 743 murders since the start of the year, a 3.9 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. A significant percentage of the murders come from gang activity.

“We have to show the youths dem a better way than this constant violence,” he said.

Born Israel McDonald on February 29, 1988, the 33-year-old artiste has always had a passion for music. The Riversdale, St Catherine native attended Berwick Primary and later graduated from Bogwalk High. Hazard started his musical journey in 2004, with strong support from his four brothers who encouraged his talents.

“Mi call miself Hazard but the girls dem say mi posh, so mi just add it to my name,” he said.

Since launching his professional musical career in 2004 he has recorded and released several tracks including Feel Nice and Louis 13 featuring I-Octane.