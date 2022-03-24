Music exec Karen Mason is dead

KAREN Mason, the Jamaican music industry executive who signed several reggae and dancehall artistes to Elektra Records in the 1990s, died on March 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her daughter, Kenya James, confirmed her mother's death from breast cancer on Facebook. She said Mason was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago.

Born in Reading, St James, Mason's major label career started at Columbia Records in New York during the early 1990s. Among the projects she worked on was the Dancehall Reggae Espanol compilation album for that label.

Her next assignment was at Elektra Records where she developed a strong relationship with Sylvia Rhone, that label's president. While there, Mason was instrumental in signing Beres Hammond, Nadine Sutherland and Terror Fabulous.

Hammond recorded one album (In Control) for Elektra Records which contained the hit single, No Disturb Sign in 1994. Sutherland and Terror Fabulous also had a sizable hit with Action for the company that year.

Maxine Stowe was co-executive producer of Dancehall Reggae Espanol. It was while at Columbia Records she first met Mason.

“Karen and I were the only two Jamaican record executives at this period working within the major label industry, outside of Chris Blackwell. She was already working in marketing for the urban department when I started as artiste and reportoire. Being Jamaican, she understood the nuances of marketing from a Jamaican perspective, which included the Diaspora markets to a US major label one,” Stowe told the Jamaica Observer.

After leaving Elektra, Mason moved to Atlanta and continued to work on independent projects with acts like Annette Brissett.