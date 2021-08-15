Musical lessons from the pandemic

Reggae music was the single most inventive resource that afforded my family and I the opportunities we currently have. As the daughter of Harry “Harry J” Johnson, music was not just something to enjoy; it was something to connect people, something to experiment and most importantly, it was something to allow others to express themselves, unleash their talents and earn. It is the creation, unearthing of talent and the satisfaction that that process can provide for all persons involved why I have decided to follow in my father's footsteps and be one of the instruments to facilitate music expression. However, as a woman, in a short period of time, I've experienced and observed that the journey for me is and will be different because I not only exist in a male-dominated industry, but because of the importance of the music that my father and others like him afforded this generation of music executives.

For many years I've perused my father's catalogue and there are by far more songs from males than females that were produced and recorded. But also included in his catalogue was a sweetness and unmatched confidence of the female vocalists. I speak of some of our country's favourites such as Marcia Griffiths and Lorna Bennett in the early days and Sheila Hylton before she retired. And among the males, countless other women who provided supporting vocals and eventually charted their own solo careers thereafter. I drew inspiration from the bravery, confidence and audacity of these women to shine not because anything was given to them but because they chose to write their own stories to be included in the richness of our musical history.

Fifty years after my father opened the doors of the Harry J Recording Studio that would be the space where albums by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Bunny Wailer, Bob Andy, Third World and Burning Spear, I sit at a crossroads, coupled with the impact of a pandemic for almost two years that have crippled the music industry internationally. I believe that as music executives, creatives and lovers of music, we are all (once again) living in exciting times where we are on the cusp of a new way of doing business in order to benefit from international success.

As many of my own heroes and 'sheroes' in music have succumbed to either the COVID-19 virus, bouts of depression and possibly bankruptcy, I cling to a definition of music that I came upon a few years ago: “Music is the reminder that there's something else besides us in this universe; and it has a harmonic connection between all living beings everywhere.”

This quote resonates with me because it didn't choose to define music as an art or in technical terms; it zoned in on the connectivity that music provides among “all living beings everywhere” which we all have evidence of as we continue to navigate a pandemic which has claimed the incomes of many among us. And as we step deep into our third wave of the virus and the second shutdown of our industry here in Jamaica; there are multiple lessons to take note of.

At the dawn of the pandemic, I was enthusiastic about the possibility of a rebranding process with the Harry J Recording Studio. I believe in the power of technology and sought to upgrade our equipment and reopen our doors. But unfortunately, the entertainment industry was the first to be closed. My colleagues and I, both experienced and emerging, were all at home riddled with uncertainty and for some even fear as it relates to our livelihood. And then there was music.

Corporate entities, churches, school administrations and even the Government knew that our only consolation was going to be music. To soothe my own discomfort and to pay homage to Bob Andy, an old friend of my father, we commenced our year-long journey with our biweekly virtual release of the Harry J Live Couch Series. With the ingenuity of emerging musicians we brought new life to my father's show band, the Harry J All Stars and with the blueprint that my father provided, once again the Harry J Recording Studio became the instrument used to facilitate emerging talent while being a place of great memories for some of our country's musical greats.

Importantly though, I've realised that though this is not the journey I expected when I reopened the doors of the studio, the pandemic provided a new business model for me as a businesswoman, music producer and for the past two years virtual festival organiser. The size of the studio has allowed large bands, churches and school choirs, music video productions and the staging of virtual festivals and awards ceremonies to be possible. The honing of my own talent as a creator at this time has taught me to trust the force of the music, never underestimate the power of collaborating with other creatives and be open and fluid to new and emerging business models to increase earning power.

My years as an artiste manager and festival coordinator have revealed a culture of “exclusivity” and ego-centric behaviour that permeates our music industry. But it has been proven so many times that collaboration between producers, vocalists, labels and brands has reaped far more success that the “bubble” we sometimes create for ourselves and the artistes we work with. We actually don't have to look very far to see how multiple collaborations have propelled successful artistes such as Sean Paul, Shaggy and, most recently, the female lyricist and performer Spice. And I dare to predict that in a world that has limited privileges to go “outside” for physical experiences; collaborations in the virtual space is a sure win for those involved.

The usual fast pace of the music industry and the continued threat of virtual fatigue is the perfect environment for building an efficient team to execute goals in an effective manner. Sometimes the sentiments that we attribute to “doing it alone” without a team is just that — sentiment. Building a team of people with well-defined roles who are robust and ready to execute goals is the formula that has propelled many to the envied success status. My lessons in creating such a team has been an eye opener as we hosted two festivals in Jamaica from a studio which serviced a European audience virtually while being able to provide job opportunities and exposure to interns from our revered arts college (the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts) to extending the knowledge base of veteran engineers, lighting experts and multimedia practitioners.

The Jamaican music industry and its players have shown true resilience. This I believe occurred because we began to flex our creative muscles early in the virtual space. It was evident in all the virtual concerts, social media live engagements, best practices fora, EP and album launches along with all the visualisers and music videos that were released. Whether for financial gain or experience, as a people and an industry; we quickly picked up the pieces (that we could find), used the maps we had and built new roads to create and disseminate music for the world to enjoy and for us all to survive.

Undoubtedly even in a “man's world”, by my observance it is the women who have emerged confident, lyrical and ready for world dominance from our Jamaican music scene. Among them are: Lila Iké, Jada Kingdom, Hempress Sativa, Shenseea, Sevana, Zhayna, Jazz Elise, Joby Jay and Naomi Cowan, just to name a few. All riding off the heels of a Reggae Grammy win by a female in January 2020 with Koffee. And whereas we did see the emergence of male acts as well; I believe the next fifty years will see the tides changing with a wave of female vocalists, producers, managers and studio owners who are ready to collaborate, build teams and flex their musical muscles.

It's these same lessons that have propelled my team and I to once again close the doors of the Harry J Recording Studio for renovations to make this historic space of musical greatness even more equipped to facilitate creation in varying forms.

Tara Johnson is an artiste manager, producer, festival coordinator and managing director of the Harry J Recording Studio in Kingston, Jamaica.