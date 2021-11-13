Muwwakil savours Red Rum

Producer Shaheed Muwwakil is ecstatic about the buzz on his debut Red Rum rhythm, which has already spawned Jahvillani's Gun Man Party .

The project features 18 tracks with heavyweight names like Gyptian, Jahvinci, Munga Honorebel, Teejay, Wasp, and Bryka. Other artistes include Maino Marley, Ricky Flex, De Alpha and Intrestt.

“The diversity of artistes on this project is what makes it unique. The riddim has an international crossover feel, combining dancehall and hip hop. The rhythm is called Red Rum and the idea for it came out of a discussion with the artiste called Intrestt,” said Muwwakil, head of Sha-Tess Records.

One of the lead singles, Jahvillani's Gun Man Party, released with a video two weeks ago, has already racked up more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

“The feedback has been great so far, people are loving the creative concept behind Jahvillani's video, so we're off to a great start,” he said.

The project will be officially released in late November and is being distributed by ONErpm Music.

The producer, whose name was Philip Bailey before he converted to the Islam and officially changed his name, is excited about the future prospects of his first major project. He formed Sha-Tess label alongside his creative partner, Passadon, who is the co-producer/engineer behind the Red Rum project.

“More hits are coming,” he promised.

Muwwakil had previously released a few singles through his Sha-Tess label from artistes such as De Alpha, Ricky Flex, Intrestt, Pretty Kitti and Rally Banks.

Muwwakil was introduced to music at a tender age, as his father was a musician and actually christened his son Phillip Bailey, in homage to the lead singer in the Earth Wind and Fire group. He attended Haile Selassie High School and St Mary's College before migrating to the United States.

“My aspirations in the industry is to set a trend as the Quincy Jones of dancehall and give an opportunity to the hidden talents who are not given that platform to shine. Juggling riddims are coming back and will be dominating the dancehall space for the rest of 2021-2022,” he said.