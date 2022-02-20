Mykal Rose blooms on chart

VETERAN singer Mykal Rose returns to the number one spot for the first time in 15 years. His latest single Glory to Jah, produced by Big Feet Records, takes over the top spot on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart.

Rose, who was the lead singer of Black Uhuru from 1977 to 1985, last topped any chart in 2007, when ShootOut (Police and Thieves) produced by John John Records topped charts in Jamaica.

Rose, whose vocals can be heard on Black Uhuru hits such as Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Shine Eye Gal, Plastic Smile, What is Life and General Penitentiary, sang on the group's Grammy-winning album Anthem (1984).

On other regional charts, Close to You by Audley Rollen spends a third week at the top of the South Florida Reggae chart.

Over on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart, Unity by Chester Miller is the new chart-topper.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log 110 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is two, while Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul re-enters the chart at three.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is back on the chart at four, Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution is five, and World on Fire by Stick Figure is six.

Slipping three places to seven is Greatest Hits by UB40, Set in Stone by Stick Figure dips to eight, and Mad Love: The Prequel by Sean Paul is firm at nine.

Here Comes the Hotstepper by Ini Kamoze holds steady at ten.

On Billboard's Global charts, Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown falls from 170 to 177 on the Global 200.

On Global Excluding US, No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa falls 123-136, while Nostalgico backtracks 130-144. Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul tumbles 151 to 162.

Here Comes the Hotstepper, the platinum-certified single by Ini Kamoze drops from nine to 25 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

On Billboard's Latin charts, Nostalgico continues to maintain its presence. On Hot Latin Songs it inches up from 16 to 15, while on Latin Airplay it slips 16 to 18. On Latin Pop Airplay the song remains at number three while on Latin Rhythm Airplay, it steps 10-11.