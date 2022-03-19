N'Hance loves No Love

N'HANCE, son of former Portmore Empire standout Gaza Sheba, is generating a huge buzz with his latest single No Love , which is centred around emotional heartbreak and pain.

“The response that I have been getting from No Love has been great. I was surprised at first but I think a lot of people can relate, that's why it is so powerful; there is no love out there. The song has made many people now acknowledge me as an artiste, and given me many more opportunities,” the 21-year-old artiste, whose real name is Kenneil Lawrence, said.

The song, produced by Fire Royal Records, is an account of the artiste's personal heartbreaks and bitter betrayals.

Born at Princess Margaret Hospital in Morant Bay, St Thomas, N'Hance relocated to Spanish Town and attended Greater Portmore High School.

He was exposed to a wide variety of music from a tender age by mother, dancehall artiste Sheba.

The former Vybz Kartel protégé is best known for her collaborations with the “Worl' Boss” including You and Him Deh, Like Christmas, Gal a Weh Me Do You, and Gaza Man Mi Name. She is also known for her other songs Think Mi Nuh Kno and Money and Faithful.

Growing up, N'Hance idolised artistes such as Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Bob Marley and Chris Brown.

He decided he wanted to be a deejay and began writing his own lyrics when he was 16, adopting the name N'Hance.

Eager to master his skills, Nhance and his friends frequented local studios. The first song he ever recorded was Scamma She Love, produced by Touch a Goal Records in 2020. He has also worked extensively with Fire Royal Records.

“Honestly, I just have a love fi music in all situations. Music helps me and music itself inspires me. My mom inspires me to do music also, so this is my path. I am all in,” he said.