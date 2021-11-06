Nailah joins Senorita Remix

Singer Nailah Blackman has teamed up with Maestro Don and D'Yani on Senorita Remix, produced by Kevstar Records. The video and audio were released on October 24, 2021.

Producer Kevaughn “Kevstar” Bryan said he and his team were brainstorming which acts could possibly be featured on the remix. They decided that they wanted to collaborate with someone from an other Caribbean country as it would give the song an added twist.

“Nailah Blackman, who is Trinidad's sweetheart, is a perfect fit and she sounds great,” said Kevstar.

“D'Yani, Maestro Don, and I have been talking about a remix from even before the original had been released but couldn't think of who we should use. A friend of ours who is friends with Nailah Blackman and her team made the connection and that's how the linkage started and we began the process,” he explained.

Since the release of original Senorita in December 4, 2020, it has made a huge impact locally.

“With the remix, we are aiming to bring the song to an international level to people who have never heard it before. The aim is to just really spread our wings and get it into everybody's playlist, we believe in this song and believe it can break into the international market,” Kevstar revealed.

The video was shot in Miami Beach and Manhattan in the United States, as well as Portland in Jamaica. It was directed by Hi Esteem agency.

“They did a wonderful job; they also scouted out the models that were needed for the video. The video was also edited by veteran videographer Robin Chin, who also shot the Portland scene in Jamaica. We would like to say thanks to the team behind this project, Downie Imagery for capturing the New York scenes, Adrian Perez for the Miami footage, and Latoya McKay of Le' McKay Consultant,” Kevstar added.