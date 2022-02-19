Najee lauds 2 Piece swimsuit

Najee lauds 2 Piece swimsuitSaturday, February 19, 2022
|
NAJEE is getting a buzz with his ode to shapely, bikini-wearing females titled 2 Piece .
“The feedback has been great to the video,” said Najee, whose real name is Najee Melvin Bailey.
The song 2 Piece was released on the Enyaw Entertainment label on February 4.
“My inspiration comes from everyday living, but also knowing that me and anybody I work with can raise the bar and set that trend that will encourage others,” he said.
Najee grew up in the Stony Hill area of St Andrew. He attended Ewarton High in St Catherine and completed his secondary education at Maths Unlimited in Kingston.
He voiced his first song at 12 years old, but last year recorded Shake It (Cornelius Records), his first officially released song.
He is known for the singles Shake It, Tongue, and Sagle featuring DJ Chiqui Dubs.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy