Najee lauds 2 Piece swimsuit

NAJEE is getting a buzz with his ode to shapely, bikini-wearing females titled 2 Piece .

“The feedback has been great to the video,” said Najee, whose real name is Najee Melvin Bailey.

The song 2 Piece was released on the Enyaw Entertainment label on February 4.

“My inspiration comes from everyday living, but also knowing that me and anybody I work with can raise the bar and set that trend that will encourage others,” he said.

Najee grew up in the Stony Hill area of St Andrew. He attended Ewarton High in St Catherine and completed his secondary education at Maths Unlimited in Kingston.

He voiced his first song at 12 years old, but last year recorded Shake It (Cornelius Records), his first officially released song.

He is known for the singles Shake It, Tongue, and Sagle featuring DJ Chiqui Dubs.