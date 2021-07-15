Natural Bond vsoars with Comet Rhythm

THE seven-song Comet Riddim is the latest body of work from Manchester-based Natural Bond Entertainment. It was released on June 25 on all digital platforms.

The project features Teejay's Young Rich; Ikaya's Nude; Spring Break by Knaxx; Just Gyal by Da Professor; Navino's Tiptronic; and Deeclef's Constancy Vol 2 make the cut. African artiste Buffalo Souljah's Tek Off featuring Poptain and Jupiter round out the set.

“When we are working on a project, we look at up-and-coming acts with talent as well as established artistes who are trending on social media,” label boss Jerome Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Elvie, the Comet rhythm has a crossover vibe.

“We have included three African artistes on the project as we feel this move will help the beat to get into the African market. We aim to tap into crossover markets so that the music can percolate and resonate with newer audiences,” said Elvie.

Natural Bond Entertainment started five years ago. Among the artistes the label has worked with are Bugle, Lybran, Beenie Man, and Jahvillani.

The labels other projects include Gold Leaf, Mentality, and Porus rhythms.