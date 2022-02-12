Nature Ellis spreads Revolution

Nature Ellis spreads RevolutionSaturday, February 12, 2022
Scores of reggae lovers were present for Nature Ellis's inaugural Revolution Choice album showcase at Kingston 10 Sports Bar, off Eastwood Park Road in Kingston, last Friday.
Dressed in a brown pants, multi-colourful shirt, a Rasta-coloured scarf, and a straw hat, the reggae singer delivered an excellent set which included songs such as Burning Fire, Woman, Freedom, and To Jah featuring Luciano, the latter of which peaked on the iTunes Reggae Top 100 at three and on Amazon at five.
Some of the other performers included Luciano, Wesrok, and Mikey General.
Nature Ellis has planned a series of showcases for venues across Jamaica. The second will be held at Club Four Play in Ocho Rios, St Ann, this evening. Stops in Montego Bay at Island Strain on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard [February 18], and the final staging in Negril at the Choice Entertainment Complex the following week.
“People need positive music and I am taking the message to them in some small venues. This is my way of showing thanks to you all who made this possible, giving you a live performance from my heart, along with my musical family,” the Freedom singer said.
Nature Ellis thanked Ambassador Of Choice Records, his fans and supporters and urged reggae lovers to keep supporting reggae music, especially conscious music.
