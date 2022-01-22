Nature reaps rewards

THIS week Nature Ellis celebrated the delivery of a plaque commemorating the success of his third studio album, Revolution Choice, which hit number one on the USA iTunes Reggae Album Charts on April 2, 2021.

“This is a proud and a monumental moment of my career with the unveiling of my iTunes number one reggae album plaque. This is a long-awaited reward for my hard work and sleepless nights. I want to say thanks to everyone for your continuous support,” said Nature Ellis.

A video of Nature Ellis unwrapping the plaque was posted on his social media pages on Monday.

Nature Ellis has planned a series of album stagings of the number one album, Revolution Choice, for venues across the island over the span of one month. The first such event will be held on February 4, 2022 in Kingston, followed by another in Ocho Rios on February 11, then the third staging on February 18 in Montego Bay, and the final staging February 25 in Negril.

“People need positive music and I am taking the message to them in some small venues. This is my way of showing thanks to you all, who made this possible, giving you a live performance from my heart, along with my musical family,” he said.

Nature Ellis is a reggae singer known for delivering social commentary and conscious messages to raise awareness on global issues.

“The album is for the people who are doing their best to keep upright and also the ones who need guidance to the light. It's for ones who love the truth and the ones who are seeking the truth,” Nature Ellis said.

With a professional music recording career spanning a little over a decade, Nature Ellis teamed up with Ambassador of Choice Records for the project.