Nauseous asks for guidance

Simon “Nauseous” Whyte is currently promoting Guide Over Us , released last month on Nigeri Records.

“The response has been phenomenal so far is the song,” he said.

The emerging singjay, who earned his moniker because of his sick rhymes, is aiming for the top spot in the dancehall game.

“I got involved in music because of my friend and mentor Ras Negus I. Because of my wicked rhyming patterns, I took the name Nauseous because I realised that my music is sick and different... and nauseous means sick, not just nauseated,” he said.

He has been getting attention in dancehall circles with songs like the socially conscious Guide Over Us, the hilarious Ms Kitty, and the rhyme-ditty Special Attention.

He grew up in August Town where he attended Hope Valley Primary. He excelled at football got selected to play for the Jamaica Under-15 national team before migrating to live in Queens, New York in 1999.

Eyes Can See, his first song, was released for Nigeri Records on September 11, 2020.

He has opened for artistes such as Spragga Benz, Vybz Kartel and Agent Sasco at shows in Brooklyn, New York, and at dancehall events held at the Wild Hare club in Chicago, Illinois. He has also opened for Sean Paul in a club show in Poughkeepsie, New York.