Nauseouss bats for protocols

Emerging singjay Nauseouss said he has no problem with the Government-sanctioned lockdown that begins tomorrow until Wednesday at 5:00 am. He feels its part of the strategy to help Jamaica back to normality.

“It is what it is. I come in and I am abiding by the regulations. I am in Jamaica to do business so I did a COVID-19 test and it came back negative and I uploaded it to the Ministry of Health website so I am free to move around and do my business, and observe the necessary protocols, we just have to work with the rules,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced an extension of the lockdown periods to help cut the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation. The country will experience no-movement days from September 12 to 14.

Nauseouss said he doesn't believe in mandatory vaccinations, but believes it should remain a personal choice.

“People have to make up their own minds, wear your masks, practise social distancing, do what's best to protect your family, use your turmeric, take your magnesium and zinc, survival is the key,” said the artiste, whose given name is Simon Whyte.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the more than 130,000 Jamaicans who will be due a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the next three weeks to visit a vaccination site. The reminder comes as the ministry moves to realise a 65 per cent vaccination target for the population by March 2022.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca are two-dose vaccines. Persons who received a first dose of either vaccine must ensure that they also receive a second dose.

Some 49,076 persons will be due their second dose between September 13 and 19, with another 45,733 due the following week (September 20 - 26) and some 42,946 a week later (September 27 - Oct 3).

In the meantime, Nauseouss is in Jamaica promoting his single Memories, which was released on the Nijeri Records in early September.

He will be working with well-known music video director Robin Chin to shoot Memories as well as visuals for another bouncy single called Special Attention.

He has been getting attention in dancehall circles with songs like the socially conscious Guide Over Us, and the hilarious Ms Kitty.

He grew up in August Town where he attended Hope Valley Primary. He excelled at football and got selected to play for the Jamaica Under-15 national team before migrating to live in Queens, New York in 1999.

Eyes Can See, his first song, was released for Nijeri Records on September 11, 2020.