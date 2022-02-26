Nauseouss joins the party

Nauseouss has amped up promotion of his latest single, Party .

“My career is on the rise, the Party song is currently doing well all over the world. My song Memories is currently number four on Gambia Top Ten chart. The restrictions are being relaxed in Jamaica, the entertainment sector will open soon so I am working. More great music is coming. I will be on the road this summer doing shows as my catalogue continues to grow,” Nauseouss said.

He is slated to shoot a video for Party at locations in Los Angeles and Hollywood, California on March 10.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday announced a further relaxation of the COVID-19 containment measures. The nightly curfews will now run from 12:00 am to 5:00 am, ending at 5:00 am the following day.

The revised measures, which include changes of the nightly curfew hours, are based on declines in the COVID-19 indicators, particularly infections and hospitalisations.

“I am welcoming more time to promote our music on the streets, big ups for that, the pandemic ah boil down now,” he said.

The artiste, whose real name is Simon Whyte, grew up in August Town where he attended Hope Valley Primary. He excelled at football and got selected to play for the Jamaica Under-15 national team before migrating to live in Queens, New York, in 1999.

Eyes Can See, his first song, was released for Nigeri Records on September 11, 2020.

He has been getting attention in dancehall circles with songs like the socially conscious Guide Over Us, Ms Kitty, and Special Attention.