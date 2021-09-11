Navino stays true to roots

Dancehall artiste Navino has high hopes for his new single Unpredictable .

Navino said Unpredictable was inspired by his life experiences.

“As I go through life each day I've realised that life is very unpredictable in so many ways. Most of the time you don't know what to expect or who to trust, because most people will let you down at the drop of a dime,” said Navino.

The Spanish Town-based singjay is confident that his new single has the potential to be a huge success, both locally and overseas.

“I'm getting great feedback about this song; everyone who has heard it says it's going to be a hit, and I agree. My team and I plan to put some serious promotion behind it to ensure its success. We're currently preparing to shoot a video for the song,” he said.

Co-produced by Flanka1 Records and Love Star Music, Unpredictable was released on Friday on all major digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.

Navino also revealed that he plans to drop an EP before the end of the year.

“I have an EP in the works. It should be finished soon, and it's going to be hot. I want to drop it before the end of the year. I also plan to drop some new singles before the EP comes out.”

Some of Navino's other songs are Chilling Time, High, A Nuh Luck, Life Too Short, and Too Late, which was recorded with Jahmiel.