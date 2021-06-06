NDTC dances virtually

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC )is currently deep in preparation for its annual season of dance which will be a virtual season, with performances streamed online over four weekends from July 16 to August 13.

The company, which is celebrating its 59th year of existence, missed the 2020 season due to the current pandemic; however, all efforts are currently being made to make amends.

According to artistic director of the NDTC Marlon Simms, this year's presentation will be a mixture of previous recordings of pieces from the company's vast repertoire, as well as dance works which have been recorded and presented specifically for the 2021 season.

“We are definitely going virtual this year. There is no possibility of a live performance so we are currently preparing the works that will form the programme for this season. It will be a mixture of previous recordings as well as works that have been re-imagined and re-recorded for this year. This involves looking at the works and deciding what will be the best fit. Each day's performance will be different, so we have quite a bit of preparation.”

Simms was careful not to divulge any of the works being put together for this virtual season, noting that the company will release that information in the days leading up to the start of the season.

He, however, shared that the virtual experience will also take the audience behind the scenes to offer background information on the works being performed.

“We want to offer a little bit more than just a performance. So we will be sharing the historical context of the dance and processes which go into the embodiment of the piece. At the end of the day viewers will get a more fulsome experience which will serve to enhance both the artistic and educational value of the experience.” said Simms.

This virtual experience will also pay homage to former artistic director Barry Moncrieffe, who died early last year, and founding member of the company Bert Rose, who passed away on April 1.

The funeral service for Rose will be held on June 11. Due to the restrictions related to the current pandemic the service will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 10:00 am.