NDTC readies for Easter tradition

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) is deep in rehearsals for the return of its Morning of Movement and Music which will be at the Little Theatre on Easter Sunday, April 17 commencing at 6:00 am.

The company's dancers, singers, musicians and creative technicians will present some of the popular dance works from its repertoire choreographed by Rex Nettleford, Bert Rose, Clive Thompson, Arsenio Andrade, Milton Sterling and première a solo work by dance captain, Paul Newman.

The dancers will be featured in a number of works including Andrade Calderon's A Prayer danced by ballet mistress Kerry-Ann Henry, Sterling's He Watcheth performed by Mishka Williams, Shadé Thaxter, Jada Buchanan and Joelle Flimn. Newman's new work, Gratitude, will be a collaborative performance between veteran tenor and NDTC alum Carl Bliss singing Josh Grobban's Thankful and the recipient of the Rex Nettleford Scholarship for dance, Dwauntea Chambers.

Lead dancer Mark Phinn and Ashley Bromfield will perform in Clive Thompson's Vision and Dannielle Bromfield will perform Rose's Interconnection. Closing out the dance works will be exceprts from The Crossing and Brazilian Ode by Rex Nettleford, featuring the ensemble of dancers which will include Paul Newman, Kanille Brudy, Taneilla Francis, Damario Gútzmer, and Matthew Richards.

Under the leadership of artistic director Marlon Simms and acting musical director Dr Kathy Brown, the NDTC Singers will balance the programme with a range of musical presentations ranging from hymns to Negro spirituals and gospel.

The sunrise event will open with Matthew Bridges and Godfrey Thring's Crown Him and close with Marjorie Whylie's Our Father and Noel Dexter's Psalm 150.

The eclectic musical presentation will highlight the talents of sopranos Faith Livingstone, Carolyn Reid-Cameron, Christine Walters and tenor Joshua Page who will perform Ride the Chariot, Give Me Jesus, Panis Angelicus and You Made A Way, respectively. Complimenting the presentation will also be Toni Barrett (soprano), Helen Christian, Kamala Nicholson-Johnson, Debrah-Ann Rosewelt (contraltos), Kemar Lee, Kevan Williams, Shane Wright, Emil Livingstone (tenors), Heston Boothe, and Conrod Hall (basses).

The supporting musicians will be master drummers Henry Miller and Jesse Golding, Kevan Williams (keyboard) and Rajay Henry (bass guitar).

Kenardo Phillips, the stage manager, will lead the group of creative technicians who will work behind the scenes to ensure that the performance delivers on its usual quality. Lighting director Rufus McDonald, who took over the reins from founding lighting director George Carter over four decades ago, will be on hand for the signal event. He will be ably supported by Taryn Bridgewater on lights and Tesfa Edwards and Blaine Reid on sound.

This popular event, which will be its 41st staging, will be the inaugural event of the company's 60th anniversary celebrations.