Deejay Neily Blnz is hoping to make a breakthrough with his latest single Pon Di Side, featuring singjay Gaza Kim.

“I actually did the song as a single and then I linked with One Motion Production; it was suggested that I have a female on the song. Gaza Kim is the artiste that was suggested because her vocals fit with the song. We did the song and video in May when I was here and we just released it. The song came out as a nice piece a work,” Neily Blnz told Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “Working with Gaza Kim was an experience and the feedback to the song has been really nice. The females love it and right now, a dis song me can get a forward wid pon a stage show.”

While he is promoting Pon Di Side, Neily Blnz is keeping busy with finalising plans for the release of a full-length project titled Artwork which is set for release in December.

“The project is based on my journey in music, my struggles and showcasing my craft. It has seven tracks and I did a remix of Where I'm From with Anthony B” said Neily Blnz.

“To me, music is like an art, an expression of self. The whole mood of the project is from my struggles and experience I been through in music. It's a realistic journey for people to be able to relate to me,” said the Bridgeport, Connecticut-based artiste.

Neily Blnz is from Bartons in St Catherine. He grew up in Seaview Gardens before migrating to New York and settling in Connecticut.

“I grew up learning things from the music. My uncle, who was an artiste by the name of Talking Chicken, greatly inspired me. When I came to America, I began freestyling to Beenie Man and Bounty Killer songs,” he shared.

Having worked with One Motion Records, Many Movementz Entertainment and Perfectionist Music, he hopes to work with other production houses

Twenty years ago, along with a business partner, he started Many Movementz Entertainment. After both severed ties, he got the label up and running again in 2018.