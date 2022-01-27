Neka gets busy with African Girl

US-based fusion singer Neka Leslie recently teamed up with Busy Signal to record her upcoming single African Girl.

The song, a blend of reggae and Afrobeat, is co-produced on the singer's Neka Leslie Music Group imprint and J August Reid of J August Music.

“This song is for all the beautiful black women across the world. It's a celebration of our beauty, our African heritage, and our unique qualities. We are black and beautiful and powerful, so let's celebrate it,” said the artiste.

African Girl, along with its accompanying music video, is slated for release on January 28.

“I am anticipating a good response from music lovers all over the world when my single is released. It's my first major project and I am very excited about it. I am also very grateful to Busy Signal for being a part of this project. I learned a lot from him while working on this single,” said Neka Leslie.

The Westmoreland-born singer, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, has several other projects in the pipeline, including Real Life, slated for a March release.

She is also working on an EP she plans to drop later this year.

Neka Leslie (given name Shaneka Leslie) was born and raised in Westmoreland. She launched her career at 18. Since then, she has shared the stage with several established artistes including Jagged, Edge, Christopher Martin, Konshens, Mavado, and Octane.