Nervz takes it to the streets

Nervz takes it to the streetsThursday, June 17, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
BY touching on real-life issues, newcomer Nervz is confident that his music will resonate with listeners. He will test his belief on June 18 with his mixtape Street College.
“I am bringing energy, the vibe and the facts. The journey has been a rough but memorable one and I have learnt so much over a short period of time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The 16-song set has production credits from Quantanium Records, State Gangster, and JJ Bently.
He is currently promoting two songs from the set: Money Call and Polo Fi Days.
“Both Money Call and Polo Fi Days are doing well in the streets. The feedback has been splendid. The reactions to Money Call make me feel accepted in the industry, while Polo Fi Days has been buzzing across the country since it was release three weeks ago,” said Nervz.
Hailing from Spanish Town in St Catherine, Nervz (given name Michael Atkinson) said he has been working with Quantanium Records in a bid to reach a larger audience. The label is best known for Jahmiel's chart-topping single Gain the World.
“I want my art and craft to reach the ears of the world. I want them to be appreciative of the music of Nervz,” he added.
