Nesbeth's dream still alive

SINGJAY Nesbeth says international recognition can boost the career of local entertainers. This comes on the heels of an Instagram video posted by American rapper Cardi B, singing along to his 2015 hit My Dream .

“Because they [international artistes] have a large number of followers at their fingertips, just to make mention of another artiste will do something for them. It's a big plus. This isn't the first time she's doing this. It's about the second or third time she's posting a video listening to that song, so I assume it's a part of her playlist. From the time she posted it, my phone just started blowing up to the point where it froze…over 400 messages plus calls…,” the entertainer, whose given name is Greg Nesbeth, told the Jamaica Observer.

The clip was posted to Cardi B's Instagram Story on Saturday. The Grammy Award winner has approximately 88.4 million followers. She's known for tracks like Bodak Yellow, Money Bag, and I Like It.

Nesbeth is also pleased that his message of inspiration is still being received six years later.

“These are the songs we should put on our stories. Songs that connect on a spiritual level. Out of all the messages I received, one in particular stands out and it read, 'the world will remember your name' and I responded, 'that I do know.' It is very important for everyone to know the value of having a dream,” he said.

Nesbeth hails from the tough inner city of Arnett Gardens in Kingston. He is known for other songs including Victory, Abuser, Guns Out and Blood Letter. He released an EP, Victory, in 2014.

Produced by London-based Entertainment Soul label, Nesbeth credits My Dream as his breakout song.

“This definitely tops all my songs. I have been in the plane from [I released] My Dream till now. In fact, I just returned to Jamaica from the United States where I was working on an EP. To date, this is my most popular song, but I am working on music with hopes that I will find something to top that,” he continued.