Nessa B, Laygus look at the system

Nessa B has high hopes for her latest single, System Nah Pree , which features up-and-coming deejay Laygus.

The single was released on the Chase Mills Records label in June. It features two opposing points of view regarding the cause of violence in the Jamaican society.

“The response has been great. People love the message because there is a big disconnect between what the society and the system is thinking, and what the youths believe. Society has failed the youths and it is the youths who are committing the crimes, they are the ones dying in the streets and someone needs to reach them with this message,” said Nessa B.

Laygus echoes his thoughts on the cause of violence in the society.

“The problem is that the youths dem feel say dem caan do nothing without a gun. Nessa is saying there is a way, that the gun is not the only way, but I am holding to the concept of most youths and that the gun gives them power. The youths feel secure with the gun, it allows them to make money and sort out dem ting,” said Laygus, whose real name is Sadeki Chin.

“In the end, the song brings the message that you can put in the work and achieve what you want to achieve without the gun. I hope that the youths will be forced to look at things from a different angle, and realise that the gun is not the way,” Laygus added.

Last year, Nessa B got her break on the single Mi Nuh Play (D Dot Records label) and Bad Gal Saga (K Natural Entertainment Records label).